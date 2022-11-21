Warwick residents invited to join last seed swap of the year - which also helps the county become more bee friendly

The volunteers that regularly attend the Warwick swaps are hoping the seed swap sessions will also help the town to reach Bee Friendly Town status like Kenilworth

Warwick residents are being invited to join the last seed swap event of the year, which also helps the county become more bee friendly.

The seed swap events are free and hosted by a volunteer group called Bee Friendly Warwick and enable residents to exchange their excess seeds with each other to reduce waste and encourage more people to try growing varieties of flowering garden or greenhouse plants, including fruit and vegetable plants, at home.

Warwick Library has been hosting fortnightly seed swap events on Saturday mornings for local people to come and exchange seeds for free, and the final event for this year will take place at Warwick Library on Saturday (November 26) from 10am.

The first seed swap of 2023 will take place in early February.

The volunteers that regularly attend the Warwick Library seed swaps are hoping it will also help Warwick to reach Bee Friendly Town status with the Bee Friendly Trust, which has already been achieved in the nearby town of Kenilworth.

Successful applicants of this award can join a network of bee champions to share ideas for new Bee Friendly initiatives and community projects, and receive a physical award in the form of an art sculpture that can be displayed in the local area.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Warwick Library’s Seed Swaps are a great community powered approach to supporting our local communities and wildlife.

"They enable people with similar interests to meet and try their hand at growing different varieties of plants, fruits, and vegetables, whilst also supporting Warwickshire’s local ecosystems and pollinators such as bees and other insects.