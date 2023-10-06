Warwick residents invited to raise issues at Autumn Court Leet meeting

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country

Residents of Warwick are being invited to attend the Autumn Court Leet meeting later this month. Photo shows the Court House. Photo by Warwick Town Council

It will take place on October 19 at 6.30pm in the Court House ballroom in Jury Street.

It is an opportunity for residents raise concerns about matters in Warwick which they feel are amiss. They can do this by presenting the issues to this court for their consideration to be taken to the Lord of the Leet, who is the Mayor of Warwick.

What is the Court Leet?

Historically the Courts Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

One of the courts main duties is to receive ‘Presentments’ from residents of the town. Presentments are matters that resident/s feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority.

There are four Courts that take place annually – with the Spring and Autumn Courts open to the public.

The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival and the Warwick Classic Car Show, which raises money for local good causes.