The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Residents in Warwick are being invited to voice their opinions on the town.

A drop in session will be held at the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday March 9 from 10am to 4pm.

It is an opportunity for residents to speak to the town clerk Jayne Topham and Aaron, a representative from Warwickshire County Council.

Residents can have their say on what works well within the town centre and what can be done to help to improve it.

The event is also looking for opinions on various parts of living in the town, including; what the town offers, what affects the look and feel of the town centre, how well does the town function and how/ does the town centre need to change.