Warwick restaurant-gallery putting local artists on the menu

A restaurant-gallery in Warwick is set to showcase local artists at its exhibition.

The Art Kitchen, which is in Swan Street, is a venue that combines Thai food and art. And throughout June, July and August, the business is hosting an exhibition that will showcase work from artists from around the area.

The artists included are: Lesley Whelan, Michael Snodgrass, Dana Hall, James Robinson, and Lorsen Camps.

The team at the Art Kitchen will be hosting an exhibition throughout June, July and August showcasing work from local artists. Photos supplied

Lesley Whelan, the founder of the group, said: “We are all very different artists with unique inspirations and approaches.

"However, we are united in our belief that art is for everyone, and we want to invite the community to experience this.”

Arancha Jimenez, operations manager at Art Kitchen, added: “This is something slightly different for The Art Kitchen, and we are truly excited about it.

"We have never curated so many local artists together at the same time.”

The exhibition will run from June 16 to August 11, and all artwork will be available for purchase.