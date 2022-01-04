Warwick restaurant praised for making some of the best pizzas in the country

A restaurant in Warwick has been praised for making some of the best pizzas in the country.

Dough and Brew, which is in Brook Street, was listed in The Guide Magazine in its list of UK’s best pizzas.

This is the second year running the restaurant has featured in the magazine's list.

Top left: Dough and Brew's "clark" pizza; ham, pepperoni and bacon, bottom left Dough and Brew's "mork" pizza; macaroni cheese and bacon pizza and a photo from outside Dough and Brew

The guide praised the restaurant's topping selection and its selection of beers.

This is not the first time the Warwick restaurant has been named among the best in the country for pizzas.

Other accolades include; being named as having the best pizza in England in Big 7 Travel and Food Guide, being finalists in The National Pizza Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018, being listed in Waitrose Magazine's top six pizza restaurants, being named in the top 13 pizzas in the UK by theThe Daily Telegraph and being listed in the top 12 pizzas in the UK in The Sun with Nick Nairn in 2020.

John Martin, owner of Dough and Brew, said: ﻿“We’re delighted to be listed in The Guide’s list of top pizzas in the UK for the second year running.

"It’s great to see that the effort we put in to making the food we produce the best it can possibly be is being recognised.

“It’s no secret that it’s been a gruelling year for our industry, but we just keep on going and trying to focus on serving up excellent food and giving people a great experience and it’s great when it pays off.

"Here’s to 2022 and welcoming even more people through our doors in what will be our sixth anniversary."