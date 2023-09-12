Warwick Rotarians hear about south Warwickshire hospice charity and its work in the community

The charity’s ‘hospice at home’ service costs around £550,000 a year.

Members of the Warwick Rotary Club recently heard more about the work of a charity that provides hospice care at home.

Kate Bamford, head of fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, recently told Rotarians about the work of the charity which is based in Shipston on Stour.

Warwick Rotary Club President Alan Bailey with Kate Bamford from Shipston Home Nursing. Photo supplied

SHN was established in 1997 to meet the needs of patients for hospice care at home, which is provided free of charge.

It provides a ‘hospice at home’ service serving Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton, and the surrounding villages.

It has also been accepted by the NHS as a provider to support end of life patients with packages of care with the aim of improving the overall patient and family care.

During 2022 they looked after 180 patients and spent nearly 7,600 hours providing care for them.

The service costs around £550,000 a year and fundraising is critical for them.

Local charitable trusts and foundations make grants, and fun runs, golf days, and other events are needed to make up. You can see how you can help by checking out their website.( www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk .) or contact them if you need their services. B

Shipston Home Nursing came to the club’s attention following the award of a Lifetime Achievement award to Rotarian Graham Suggett earlier in the year.

The club had asked him to nominate a charity for a £1,000 donation, and Shipston Home Nursing had supported his elderly parents last illness at home.