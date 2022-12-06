Warwick Rotarians hear about the work of the Royal British Legion at Southam care home

The care home in Southam is one of six run by the RBL

Members of the Warwick Rotary Club recently heard about the work of the Royal British Legion (RBL) at their care home in Southam.

During one of their meetings in November, President of Warwick Rotary, Keith Talbot, invited the manager of Galanos House care home to tell Rotarians about their work.

Warwick Rotary Club President Keith Talbot (left) with Lynne and Alan White from Galanos House in Southam. Photo supplied

Galanos House is currently home to 91 ex-service men and women and their dependants.

The new buildings in Southam were built following a generous bequest and provide residents a self-contained home and support to carry on living their lives.

There is space for 60 residents to live independently with support, 30 more with care, and a dementia care unit, but they are below capacity until more care staff can be found.

There is a day care centre and veterans can stay to give their families respite.

Volunteers Lynne and Alan White at the home talked about their support to residents and the wider community.

Residents enjoy activities and entertainment, and anyone can use their day care centre and spend time with residents.

In 2015, Galanos House was rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, awarded Beacon Status by GSF for End of Life Care and won Care Home of the Year at the National Care Awards.

Poppy Lodge at the care home was also featured in Dementiaville a Channel 4 documentary series.

