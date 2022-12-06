Warwick community springs into action to help residents with the cost of living crisis

As temperatures have dropped the Warwick’s community has sprung into action to help residents with the cost of living crisis with a new initiative.

Warwick Warm Spaces are places where people can gather for free in a warm place and enjoy refreshments and company.

Some venues will also offer hot drinks, food, activities, and other services such as free Wi-Fi and they are places where people can spend time reading, studying or chatting.

Warwick Warm Spaces works alongside voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations to establish a network across the town this winter.

It is an initiative led by Transforming Communities Together Warwick supported by Warwick District Council and the Warwick Community Network to coordinate, support and promote the establishment of Warm Spaces within Warwick.

Stacey Bains, from Transforming Communities Together Warwick, said: “It’s been overwhelming to see so many venues offer jump into action to host a Warm Space.

"We currently we have about 13 places across the town including cafes, activity groups,as well as places you can sit and have a hot drink access without any stigma and access advice and support or just a friendly listening ear if needed.

"We have somewhere to go each day of the week and are looking for venues or businesses interested in being a Warm Space at evenings or weekends.”

To find out what venues are involved and what they have to offer, go to: tctwarwick.co.uk/warwick-warm-spaces or follow @WarwickWarmSpaces on social media to keep up with the Christmas period opening times.