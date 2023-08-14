Warwick Rotarians thanked for its donation which gave young carers much-deserved days out

Warwick Rotarians were thanked by a charity after their recent donation helped to give young carers in the county a day out.

Tracey Beasley from Warwickshire Young Carers (WYC) joined Warwick Rotarians at a meeting last week.

The Warwickshire Young Carers group on a day out. Photo supplied

In May, a WYC family support worker got in touch with the club, who then donated £500 towards a couple of days out.

Recently the money was used towards a day of disc golf for carers aged six to 17.

They are also due to attend a circus skills workshop later in August.

WYC is a charity based in Balsall Common which provides free support to help improve the lives of young carers across Warwickshire, providing information advice and advocacy for their beneficiaries.

It supports nearly 1,100 young people who support others in their household with everyday tasks.

This may be their parents, or siblings who need medication, personal care or doing the shopping and cleaning which has to be fitted in around schoolwork.

WYC also provides respite, trips and activities for young people aged six to 25 along with family support and transitions support for older young carers.

Carers are also given information and support to assist them in their caring roles and enable them to fulfil their own needs as individuals, even taking them to visit colleges to encourage them taking up further education and careers.