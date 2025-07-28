Warwick Safe Haven sees surge in number of people helped by service

A collaboration between a Warwick-based business and a mental health charity saw a surge of people seeking help, figures have revealed.

People Arches Ltd – the company behind McDonald’s in Emscote Road – provided Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind with a place to park its well-being vehicle, offering a mobile ‘Safe Haven’ to provide support for those experiencing mental health distress.

The vehicle set up in the car park on four Thursdays across May, June and July – during which it received the highest number of service users since it started in July 2024.

Left to right shows: Dee Hodgson (CWW Mind outreach officer), Councillor Jacqui D'Arcy (the Mayor of Warwick), Steven Hill, (CEO of CWW Mind), Karen Lynch MBE (High Sheriff of Warwickshire) and Sam Starling (CWW Mind service manager). Photo by People Arches Ltd.

Figures from Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind showed in the quarter covered by the visits, there was a 250 per cent increase in the number of face-to-face contacts, and double the number of overall contacts.

In May and June, in addition to those who were individually supported by practitioners, 35 people approached the well-being vehicle to find out what it was and get more information, with some taking away leaflets and subsequently contacting the Safe Haven Team Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind said.

Sam Starling, Safe Haven service manager from Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to be able to support those people in Warwick who have taken the brave step to reach out.

"Some have shared tears of relief, others have promised to spread the word and we’ve already had people return after an initial visit to say ‘I’ve been working on what we discussed and I am already starting to feel better, so thank you’ .”

The Safe Haven in Warwick.

The Safe Haven service in Coventry and Warwickshire was first started in 2018 and now provides open-access community venues in Coventry and Nuneaton, seven evenings a week, with additional venues available in Warwick, Rugby and Coleshill each week.

The Wellbeing Vehicle is more commonly seen in the daytime at community events offering low level mental health support, stress management tips and coping strategies and guidance on local services, but the collaboration with People Arches saw it become a mobile ‘Safe Haven’ to add to the reach of the service and help people in Warwick.

The charity said despite some concerns that people might not want to come to seek help in such a public space, the opposite had been the case.

Sam said: “This is a location they can already picture in their minds, with no anxiety around walking into a mental health building.

“It’s easy to park, they don’t have to explain to friends or family members where they’re going, they can simply say, ‘I’m popping to McDonalds’ or ‘I’m just going to the supermarket’.

“Our Safe Haven team has created a safe, non-judgmental environment even in the middle of a busy car park.

"We have not only supported members of our local community to access support for their friends and family but also to check in with themselves, acknowledging the impact of supporting others and encouraging them to explore ways they can prioritise their own well-being and build resilience.”

The mobile Safe Haven is returning to McDonald’s on the following Thursdays from 6pm to 10.30pm: July 31, August 14, August 28 and September 11.

People Arches Ltd founder Dawood Ibtehsam added: “We’re over the moon that our vision for the partnership with Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind has become a reality and has proven to have helped people who needed it most, as well as to raise awareness for the service.”

“Community is at the heart of what we do at People Arches and the fact that we have provided a safe place for people to seek support is exactly the kind of thing we want to do to give back.

“We’re looking forward to continuing the project and exploring other ways we can help the community in Warwick.”