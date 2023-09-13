Register
Warwick School receives award for its arts provision for pupils and the community

The school was praised for its music, drama, and wider arts.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Warwick School has been praised for its music, drama, and wider arts provision both in the school and within the local community.

The school has been recognised with an Artsmark Platinum Award by Arts Council England, with the award assessors saying: “You are clearly making a significant difference to the lives of young people beyond as well as within your setting.”

Warwick School has won an award for its arts provision. The school was praised for its music, drama, and wider arts. Photo by Warwick SchoolWarwick School has won an award for its arts provision. The school was praised for its music, drama, and wider arts. Photo by Warwick School
Warwick School has won an award for its arts provision. The school was praised for its music, drama, and wider arts. Photo by Warwick School
Warwick School director of drama, Mike Perry, said the school is thrilled with the award, adding: "The arts are more crucial to fostering wellbeing, community, and culture than ever before and we are rightly proud of the huge energy and imagination that goes into the provision here which brings the arts vibrantly to life for young people and our wider community.”

Headmaster James Barker said: "We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to further enhancing our arts provision.”

