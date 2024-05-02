Warwick scout leader recognised for his work with an award - days before his 85th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scout leader in Warwick has been recognised for his work with an award – just days before his 85th birthday.

On April 24, John Hinks was presented the award from the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, at the Court House in Jury Street, for all of his work in Scouting.

Photo shows John Hinks (left) with his wife Pam while receiving the award from the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

After joining the Cubs as a boy in 1947, John went on to lead the Warwick Sea Scouts in the late 1960s.

Less than ten years later with the help of his wife Pam – he went on to form a new troop for the Woodloes.

The newly created 7th Warwick Scouts took off and grew from an initial eight members who met at the new primary school in 1977, to around 120 in what has proved a lasting legacy for the town’s youth.

The troop later moved to its own headquarters in Reardon Court before relocating to its current hut in Bluebell Woods.

Today, John is still the president of the group.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, said: “It was a real privilege to present Scout Leader John Hinks with the recognition and congratulations from the town for his dedication to voluntary service in scouting over five decades.

"John along with his wife Pam are well known in the local scouting community.

"Together they launched 7th Warwick Scouts and have remained dedicated to the Group since then.

"Pam also continues to help organise the successful WAGS Gang Show.