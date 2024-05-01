Bee Friendly Warwick organising events to mark ‘World Bee Day’ and the launch their #Plant4Pollinators campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bee Friendly Warwick is organising events to mark ‘World Bee Day’ and the launch their #Plant4Pollinators campaign later this month.

Bee-themed activities will be taking place at Hill Close Gardens and Guys Cliffe Walled Garden over the weekend of May 18 and 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo show: Sara Lever from Bee Friendly Warwick and Fern Arnold from Bee Friendly Kenilworth. Photo supplied

The group will also be launching their #Plant4Pollinators campaign which is asking local residents to plant at least one pollinator-friendly plant in 2024.

Bee Friendly Warwick will be hosting the event at Hill Close Gardens where there will be free children’s activities including making a seed bomb or bee home, painting rocks, going on a treasure trail and a ‘Is it a Bee?’ safari.

Visitors can also learn about a local reptile rescue centre and meet a few of their animals and there will be a local traders market with hand-made crafts, gifts, and bee-themed products.

The whole site will also be decorated with knitted bee-themed creations from the ‘Wolly Wonders’ knitting group who have also donated prizes for the raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bee Friendly Warwick is holding a weekend of ‘bee-themed’ activities at gardens in Warwick later this month. Photo supplied

Raffle tickets cost £1 on the day for a chance to win prizes donated by the market traders, as well as a gin- tasting session from Warwickshire Gin.

Bee Friendly Kenilworth and Leamington will be hosting the event at Guys Cliffe Walled Gardens and which will also feature a treasure trail, alongside face painting and story time with the bees.

Children are also welcome to come along in fancy dress.

Sara Lever, chair of Bee Friendly Warwick, said: “We are hoping lots of people will join us at our Big Bee Weekend, which we are excited to be running across two sites this year, both at Hill Close Gardens and Guys cliffe Walled Garden.

"We have different activities at each venue, so we hope people will drop into both sites over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is welcome to come along anytime from 11am to 4pm to enjoy our free children’s activities, browse our information stalls; buy some honey, gifts, or plants from our stalls, and enjoy the refreshments available throughout.”

Across both locations, Leamington and Warwick Beekeepers will be attending.

There will also be information stalls at the gardens, with the chance to chat to Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, the Warwickshire Butterfly Conservation Group and a stall by Warwick District Council featuring information about its Biodiversity Action Plan.

There will also be a collection of photographs by local insect photographer and citizen scientist, Sabina George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janette Eslick, volunteer at Bee Friendly Warwick, added: “Our #Plant4Pollinators campaign is all about encouraging local residents to plant a bee-friendly plant this year to help build up a network of pollinator-friendly habitats across the district.

"At our Bee Weekend, you can choose your bee-friendly plant and then tell us where you are going to plant it, so we can build up a map of those ‘taking action for bees’ this year.

"Or you can register your interest on our website www.beefriendlywarwick.org”