A service station near Warwick has been named as one of the worst in Britain.

The ratings were gained in a user survey by the independent transport user watchdog Transport Focus, which spoke to more than 31,000 visitors at 119 motorway services about views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit has on drivers’ mood.

The Warwick Southbound Services off the M40 was ranked as one of the worst services in the country. Photo by Google Streetview

The survey was carried out between May 25 and July 17.

It was found that the Warwick South services on the M40, which is run by Welcome Break, was ranked in the bottom five services – coming in at number 115 of 119.

The watchdog compiled the data to find an average satisfaction score.

The average across the country was 93 per cent but the Warwick South services came out at 84 per cent.

The Warwick North services on the M40, which is run by Welcome Break was also ranked low. Photo by Google Streetview

Findings also shows that the site had a 52 per cent satisfaction with the toilets.

The Warwick North services came out at 87 per cent and was ranked at 108 out of 119.

Data also shows that this site had a 52 per cent satisfaction with the toilets.

In comparison, 100 per cent of visitors were satisfied with their visit to the Rugby services off the M6 – being ranked as the best service station in the country.

It also came out on top as the site visitors were most likely to recommend to someone making a similar journey and the highest satisfaction with the toilets at 99 per cent.

Here are the top five services based on the survey:

~ Rugby (M6)

~ Donington Park (M1)

~ Blackburn with Darwen (M65)

~ Strensham North (M5)

~ Medway East (M2)

Here are the worst five services based on the survey:

~ Warwick South (M40) – ranked as number 115

~ Birchanger Green (M11) – ranked as number 116

~ Charnock Richard South (M6) – ranked as number 117

~ Lancaster South (M6) – ranked as 118