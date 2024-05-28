Warwick set to host a free community festival featuring music, activities and food and drink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new free community festival is set to take place in Warwick – bringing live music, food, drinks, workshops, demonstrations, and more.

Warwick Pursuits festival is a two-day event celebrating music, art and culture, with a range of free activities.

Organised by Slate Events – the company behind Leamington’s Art in the Park – the event will take place in St Nicholas Park on June 22 and 23.

Its arrival in Warwick comes after a Stratford version of the event, held recently, was hailed a success.

Festival director Kate Livingston, from Slate Events, said the secret to success was that the events champion the local community and have been tailored to the town they are held in, with opportunities for local businesses and organisations to get involved.

The festival will focus on history, literature, music, dance, theatre, art, as well as sports and well-being, with free activities showcasing much of Warwick history, culture and community.

There will be art installations, interactive experiences, workshops, live music and food and drink.

Warwick businesses involved in the festival will include: Dough and Brew, The Craftsman and That Gin Company, as well as other local organisations.

Kate, said: “This festival is for the community of Warwick – local businesses, community groups, charities, and people who live and work here.

"It’s more than another identikit festival and will offer plenty of unique elements.

“The success of the Stratford event stemmed from its clear links to the town itself and its community, and we can’t wait to do the same in Warwick with its own unique festival that really champions the town and provides a platform for the local community to engage with and explore what makes their town special – not to mention bringing people from far and wide to get a taste of the great place Warwick is to live, work and visit.

“The feedback we had from Stratford was that people didn’t only come to town to enjoy the festival, but took the advantage to explore the local area – creating a real buzz through the whole town and the businesses in it, which we can’t wait to see happen in Warwick too.”

Warwick Pursuits Festival is supported by the Henry the VIII Trust, Live and Local and CJ’s Events Warwickshire.