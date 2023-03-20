Warwick set to host Eurocamp this year - and there's still time to apply to be a young ambassador for the town

Applications are still open.

Later this Warwick will be hosting the Eurocamp 2023 event – and the organisers need help from some of the town’s young people.

EuroCamp 2023 is an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for two weeks of adventure and a creative project.

Warwick will be hosting Eurocamp this year. Photo shows the Eurocamp held in the town in 2015. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

This year it will run from July 23 to August 6.

Warwick Town Council is now looking to find four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent the town during the event.

They will become ambassadors for the town and host its visitors, of the same age group, from Warwick’s twin and friendship towns of Saumur (France), Verden and Havelberg (Germany), and Formigine (Italy).

EuroCamp 2023 will be headquartered at Warwick Racecourse, with accommodation and catering included for each participant during the event.

In addition to having use of the facilities at HQ, Eurocamp will deliver creative project, activities and adventure for all participants with experiences across the town and its iconic landmarks.

At the heart of Eurocamp 2023, is a collaborative and creative project that will see the participants create an artwork installation after being taught the street art techniques.

The creative project will be led by artists who will guide the Eurocampers through the process of designing and producing a piece of street art for the town.

For the two weeks, Eurocamp will be managed by a professional youth worker, supported by a project team.

Applicants must live in Warwick with a CV34 postcode.