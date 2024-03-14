Warwick shoe shop reopens after getting a £130,000 refurbishment

The company as a whole is also marking its 100th anniversary this year.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT
Charles Clinkard in Coten End in Warwick has reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment. Photo suppliedCharles Clinkard in Coten End in Warwick has reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment. Photo supplied
A shoe shop in Warwick reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment.

Charles Clinkard in Coten End now has new flooring, LED lighting and the men’s section has been extended.

It will still include its clearance section on ground floor.

The business says the shop will also “continue to be staffed by the 10-strong customer service team that the community already knows and loves, ensuring customers will be supported by familiar friendly faces on each visit”.

Tim Payne, managing director of retail at Charles Clinkard, said: “We’re delighted to be refurbishing our store on Coten End in Warwick.

"This is a unique shop in an unusual location for successful retail and it’s one we‘re very fond of for those reasons.

"To be transforming such a key store for us in the year of our 100th anniversary feels very fitting.

"Our customers in Warwick are incredibly loyal to us as shown by the number of Your Rewards loyalty scheme members we have here, so we’re pleased to be giving something back - and hope they enjoy their shiny new store.”