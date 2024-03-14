Charles Clinkard in Coten End in Warwick has reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment. Photo supplied

A shoe shop in Warwick reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment.

Charles Clinkard in Coten End now has new flooring, LED lighting and the men’s section has been extended.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Clinkard in Coten End in Warwick has reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment. Photo supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will still include its clearance section on ground floor.

The business says the shop will also “continue to be staffed by the 10-strong customer service team that the community already knows and loves, ensuring customers will be supported by familiar friendly faces on each visit”.

Tim Payne, managing director of retail at Charles Clinkard, said: “We’re delighted to be refurbishing our store on Coten End in Warwick.

"This is a unique shop in an unusual location for successful retail and it’s one we‘re very fond of for those reasons.

Charles Clinkard in Coten End in Warwick has reopened its doors this week after a £130,000 refurbishment. Photo supplied

"To be transforming such a key store for us in the year of our 100th anniversary feels very fitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad