Warwick social club teams up with Leamington fundraiser to help raise money for charity

A social club in Warwick recently teamed up with a fundraiser from a Leamington supermarket to host a charity quiz night.

Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington and Darren Butler, who works on the events at the Nelson Club, held the event to raise money for Together for Short Lives, a charity which supports children's hospices.

Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson with the Mayor of Leamington Alan Boad, the Mayor of Warwick Oliver Jacques, and the Mayor of Whitnash Simon Button. Photo supplied

The event in June, saw The Mayors of Warwick, Leamington and Whitnash attend.

Morrisons donated a £100 voucher to the first prize with local businesses such as Warwickshire Gin Company, Wootton Park, Nuffield Gym, Pub in the Park and more also donating prizes for a raffle.

Alex said: "It was such a great atmosphere and we were able to raise funds but also make our community aware of what Together for short Lives is.

"When you say the word ‘hospice’ we all think it's a dark place but it does so much more.

The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques, presenting the first place team with the £100 voucher for Morrisons. Photo supplied

"The hospice supports families with a rest bite and more time to be a family with the support around them.

"They do look after children when they pass on but with the after care and the fact they can offer more support to siblings is just perfect.

"Our store is linked with Acorns in Worcester which is a place a lot of our community may use when a child is taken to a hospice."

The event raised £601 and was match funded by Morrisons to make a total of £1,202

Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson with Darren Butler from Nelson Club with the cheque for the charity. Photo supplied

