Warwick Station subway will re-open while lift installation is halted until new year

Cllr John Holland has provided an update on the current situation at the station with the work having been delayed after contractors found unexpected foundations believed to be from the first station built on the site in 1852.

Platforms at Warwick Station

The subway at Warwick Station will be re-opened soon while work to install lifts there has been delayed.

Residents had contacted The Courier to raise concerns about the delays to the work, which have been caused due to workers having found unexpected foundations believed to be from the first railway station built on the site in 1852, which lasted just 42 years before being destroyed by fire in 1894.

The unexpected walls lie where the lifts were due to go, and the substructure can’t be disturbed as it is integral to the existing building and platform.

It means new designs now have to be drawn up for the lift shafts, pausing the building work for the time being.

But the subway, which was also being reconstructed, will now re-open allowing for easier and quicker access between platforms.

Cllr John Holland (Lab, Warwick West), said: “The installation of the lifts has paused for a redesign as the builders found historic underground conditions not previously known.

"They will be back on site in the New Year.

“In the meantime, I am pleased that the subway will reopen.

"The lift on the ticket office side will be relocated.