Oliver hopes that the Student of the Year prize can be the fuel he needs to race into a career in motorsport – and eventually secure a role working at Formula 1.

A Warwick motorsport fan with ambitions of one day working in Formula 1 has been named Student of the Year at Warwick Trident College.

Oliver Freeman, 18 from Warwick, has signed off from two years of studies at the college by winning its top prize.

Oliver Freeman, 18 from Warwick, has won Warwick Trident College's Student of the Year Award. He has completed a Level 3 Motor Vehicle and Motorsport course and is planning to continue his motorsport journey by studying at the National College for Motorsport near Silverstone. Photo supplied

He has completed a Level 3 Motor Vehicle and Motorsport course at Warwick Trident College and is planning to continue his motorsport journey by studying at the National College for Motorsport near Silverstone

The eighth annual Further Education Student Awards ceremony was held at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

More than 200 people, including students, staff, parents and guardians, attended the event – with students from Royal Leamington Spa College and Warwick Trident College, which are both part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), being honoured.

The evening saw 53 awards presented, including 10 awards for Warwick Trident College students and nine apprentices graduating from across WCG.

“I’m speechless, I didn’t expect to win this award at all. I’ve had so much going on through my life this year, but I’ve just carried on,” said Oliver.

“Motorsport is something I have always been a fan of and the ultimate goal is to work in Formula 1.

“When I was at secondary school, someone recommended the course at Leamington to me and when I looked into it, it was a no brainer really.

“I’ve loved working on the cars in the workshop and the race car simulator we have is a lot of fun too.

“I’m really proud to have won this award. My plans for the future are to go to the National College for Motorsport near Silverstone, that is going to be the next step forward to hopefully getting into Formula 1.”

Lee Kirk, Head of Department, said: “Oliver’s commitment to studies, learning and professionalism have been exemplary.

“His attitude to the complex ideas of the Level 3 programme has been mature, and he has made excellent contributions to the workshop project vehicles.

“His interest has not wavered over the last two years, and he maintains a keen enthusiasm for vehicle-related activities.