Warwick takeaway owner says he's 'revitalising' business with refurb and looking for community partnerships

The owner of a takeaway in Warwick is refurbishing his business while also looking for new partnerships in the community.

Baabzi Miah, owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End, recently announced the refresh news after being away from the business for nine months.

The business owner took a step back after his father became ill but is now back at the helm.

Baabzi said: “My father is the foundation of my business; he taught me everything I know about running a business.

"When my father became ill, I put everything aside – my business, my personal welfare – and fully committed to his well-being.

"After nine months of being away to care for my father, I am grateful to say that he has recovered and is now resting.

“I am now fully back and focused on revitalizing the business."

“We are introducing new dishes, welcoming high-profile chefs to our team and we are giving Baabzi a vibrant refurb and refresh.”

As well as his father’s health, Baabzi also faces a difficult period with his Leamington restaurant Eleven Spices, which opened in 2022.

The restaurant sustained severe storm damage, which has lead to the restaurant closing.

As well as the work to the takeaway, Baabzi said he is also looking to increase his engagement with the community – having done much charity in the past.

He said: “I am also looking to do some community collaborations, including charity work. Anyone interested should get in touch.