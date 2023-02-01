Warwick theatre to host events featuring comedy, music and magic acts

A night of comedy, music, magic and local talent will be held at a theatre in Warwick this month.

The event is being posted by comedy magician Tom Elliott, which will see a range of artists from West End performers to the support acts of big-name tours and rising stars of the swing, jazz and gospel music industries. Photo shows Tom Elliot. Photo supplied

On Thursday February 17, ‘The Big Local Night Out’ will be taking place at the Bridgehouse Theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be one of a series of events hosted by comedy magician Tom Elliott, which will see a range of artists from West End performers to the support acts of big-name tours and rising stars of the swing, jazz and gospel music industries.

Tom Elliott said: “For those not brilliant at valentines day gifts, come find romance over the shared enjoyment of music, a shared bag of Maltesers and an arm rest made for one.”

February’s headline act is Gareth John the trumpet/flugelhorn player and vocalist for The South (formerly The Beautiful South).

Having shared the stage with members of The Specials, The Happy Mondays, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and many more, as well as being the face of the UK’s New Orleans style brass band, King Brasstards, and releasing his debut solo album ‘As Long As I’m Singing’.

This event is supported by Transforming Communities Warwick, South Warwickshire Methodist Circuit and Warwick, A Singing Town.

More events are due to take place in later in the year, including May and October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To book tickets for the event in February go to: www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/show/the-big-local-night-out/

Tickets can also be booked by calling the box office on 01926 776438 or by emailing: [email protected]