A business owner in Warwick has shut up shop after 38 years in the town.

Warwick Vacuum Shop, which was in Smith Street, closed on May 4.

Warwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The owner of the shop, Andrew, closed the shop after deciding to retire.

In the last few days of being open, he held a closing down sale and posted a farewell message in his shop window.

The message said: “After some 38 years on Smith Street the time has come for me to retire.

"It’s been a difficult decision but it has to be made before they carry me out in a box!

"So my last day will be Saturday 4th May.

"For all my SEBO customers I will still look after you for servicing, spares and repairs."