Warwick town centre business owner shuts up shop after 38 years

He decided to retire.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th May 2024, 10:57 BST
A business owner in Warwick has shut up shop after 38 years in the town.

Warwick Vacuum Shop, which was in Smith Street, closed on May 4.

Warwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff OusbeyWarwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
Warwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The owner of the shop, Andrew, closed the shop after deciding to retire.

In the last few days of being open, he held a closing down sale and posted a farewell message in his shop window.

The message said: “After some 38 years on Smith Street the time has come for me to retire.

"It’s been a difficult decision but it has to be made before they carry me out in a box!

Warwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff OusbeyWarwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
Warwick Vacuum Shop closed on May 4. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

"So my last day will be Saturday 4th May.

"For all my SEBO customers I will still look after you for servicing, spares and repairs."

Andrew added: “To all my customers over the years I say thank you for your support and to all on Smith Street good luck for the future and may the fourth be with you.”