Warwick town centre to host more than 100 classic cars for annual show

Warwick Court Leet Classic Car show. Photo supplied by Warwick Court Leet

Warwick’s annual classic car show will be returning next month (August).

On Sunday August 14, up to 150 classic car owners will descend upon Warwick’s Market Square to exhibit their vehicles.

The annual event, which is organised by Warwick Court Leet, is a big draw for classic car enthusiasts and members of the public to view a variety of pre-1990 cars.

Cars will be on display from 8am until 5pm.

There is no charge to attend for exhibitors and spectators.

Last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was limited to 100 vehicles, so organisers say this year promises to be bigger and better.

The Court Leet also organises the Warwick Beer Festival, during summer and winter, which raises money for local good causes.