Warwick Town Council announces raffle and auction prize line-up ahead of Christmas light fundraiser
The quiz night is due to take place at The Warwick Arms Hotel on Friday October 11.
All money raised will go towards new Christmas lights for the town centre.
A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “By installing additional Christmas lights, we hope to encourage more residents and visitors into the town over the festive period, which will enhance our local economy.
“The support from residents and businesses for our campaign has been incredible.
"We have had lots of amazing prizes donated by local businesses which will be used as raffle and auction prizes on the night.”
“If you are unable to make the quiz night, but would like to purchase raffle tickets, please get in touch. Raffle tickets are £2 a strip, or three strips for £5.
“We will also be running an auction on the evening for some unmissable prizes.
"If you would like to bid on any of the auction prizes, please get in touch with your highest bid before 10am on October 11. When the auction takes place on the evening we will have a member of staff representing all external bids.”
The raffle includes prizes such as vouchers for coffee shops, restaurants and shops, gifts, books and an overnight stay at Woodland Grange.
The auction prizes include tickets to Warwick Racecourse, meal vouchers and tickets to a Coventry City FC home game.
To buy raffle tickets or to place a bid in the auction email: [email protected]
Here is a full list of prizes for the silent auction:
- Lush party for up to eight guests
- Overnight stay with breakfast for two At The Chesford Grange
- Masterclass for four people At Flying Pig Catering with canapes and cocktails
- Five course meal for two at Warwick Spice
- £100 La Mesa Gift Voucher
- Four bottles of Harrods wine in gift box donated By DCA Design
- Four tickets to Warwick Racecourse
- £50 Yum Yum gift voucher
- Two tickets to Coventry City Football Club home league game
- Original water colour of Bridge End Warwick
- £50 Giggling Squid gift voucher
Here is a full list of the raffle prizes:
- Overnight stay with breakfast for two people at Woodland Grange
- £100 Gift Voucher towards your next holiday donated by BookYourHols.com
- Mr Karting two 15 minutes arrive and drive session
- £50 Kiwi Beauty gift voucher
- Afternoon tea for two At Lord Leycester Hospital Café
- Free months session and football kit at Little Kickers Warwick
- Afternoon tea for two at Thomas Oken Tea Rooms
- £30 Rumba Warwick gift voucher (located at The Kings Head Inn)
- £30 The Old Coffee Tavern gift voucher
- £30 Piccolinos gift voucher
- A round of golf for four people at The Warwickshire
- £25 Warwick Tearooms and Café gift voucher
- Gift donated by Hatton & Harding
- 30 minute professional photoshoot with Jemma Lane Photography
- Diffuse retail gift voucher
- £20 Playbox Theatre gift voucher
- Family pass to Fairytale Farm
- £20 The Racecourse gift voucher
- Coffee #1 gift set
- Seven day membership at The Chesford Grange hotel gym (five vouchers to be won)
- Two Warwick Christmas baubles donated by Warwick Visitor Centre
- Kings of Warwick, A first edition book signed by the author – donated by Priory Books
- Crocheted pumpkin donated by Priory Books
- £20 Pastelaria Portuguesa gift voucher
- Cocoa butter gift set
- Christmas tree book donated by Priory Books
- Champneys Spa treatment gift set
- Box of six Worthington’s Pint Glasses