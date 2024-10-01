Warwick Town Council announces raffle and auction prize line-up ahead of Christmas light fundraiser

Warwick Town Council has announced the full raffle prize line-up ahead of its fundraising quiz night for new Christmas lights. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The quiz night is due to take place at The Warwick Arms Hotel on Friday October 11.

All money raised will go towards new Christmas lights for the town centre.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “By installing additional Christmas lights, we hope to encourage more residents and visitors into the town over the festive period, which will enhance our local economy.

“The support from residents and businesses for our campaign has been incredible.

"We have had lots of amazing prizes donated by local businesses which will be used as raffle and auction prizes on the night.”

“If you are unable to make the quiz night, but would like to purchase raffle tickets, please get in touch. Raffle tickets are £2 a strip, or three strips for £5.

“We will also be running an auction on the evening for some unmissable prizes.

"If you would like to bid on any of the auction prizes, please get in touch with your highest bid before 10am on October 11. When the auction takes place on the evening we will have a member of staff representing all external bids.”

The raffle includes prizes such as vouchers for coffee shops, restaurants and shops, gifts, books and an overnight stay at Woodland Grange.

The auction prizes include tickets to Warwick Racecourse, meal vouchers and tickets to a Coventry City FC home game.

To buy raffle tickets or to place a bid in the auction email: [email protected]

Here is a full list of prizes for the silent auction:

Lush party for up to eight guests

Overnight stay with breakfast for two At The Chesford Grange

Masterclass for four people At Flying Pig Catering with canapes and cocktails

Five course meal for two at Warwick Spice

£100 La Mesa Gift Voucher

Four bottles of Harrods wine in gift box donated By DCA Design

Four tickets to Warwick Racecourse

£50 Yum Yum gift voucher

Two tickets to Coventry City Football Club home league game

Original water colour of Bridge End Warwick

£50 Giggling Squid gift voucher

Here is a full list of the raffle prizes:

Overnight stay with breakfast for two people at Woodland Grange

£100 Gift Voucher towards your next holiday donated by BookYourHols.com

Mr Karting two 15 minutes arrive and drive session

£50 Kiwi Beauty gift voucher

Afternoon tea for two At Lord Leycester Hospital Café

Free months session and football kit at Little Kickers Warwick

Afternoon tea for two at Thomas Oken Tea Rooms

£30 Rumba Warwick gift voucher (located at The Kings Head Inn)

£30 The Old Coffee Tavern gift voucher

£30 Piccolinos gift voucher

A round of golf for four people at The Warwickshire

£25 Warwick Tearooms and Café gift voucher

Gift donated by Hatton & Harding

30 minute professional photoshoot with Jemma Lane Photography

Diffuse retail gift voucher

£20 Playbox Theatre gift voucher

Family pass to Fairytale Farm

£20 The Racecourse gift voucher

Coffee #1 gift set

Seven day membership at The Chesford Grange hotel gym (five vouchers to be won)

Two Warwick Christmas baubles donated by Warwick Visitor Centre

Kings of Warwick, A first edition book signed by the author – donated by Priory Books

Crocheted pumpkin donated by Priory Books

£20 Pastelaria Portuguesa gift voucher

Cocoa butter gift set

Christmas tree book donated by Priory Books

Champneys Spa treatment gift set

Box of six Worthington’s Pint Glasses