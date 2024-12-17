Warwick Town Council marks its 50th anniversary

Former and current councillors, mayors and officers gathered on December 12 to mark the occasion with an afternoon tea in the Ballroom. Photos supplied

Warwick Town Council marked its 50th anniversary last week with an event at the Courthouse in Warwick.

Former and current councillors, mayors and officers gathered on December 12 to mark the occasion with an afternoon tea in the Ballroom.

Memories were shared via photos and memorabilia covering the last 50 years of the town council’s achievements and contributions to town life, and many more memories were shared amongst the attendees.

The town council was founded in 1974 under the Local Government Act.

At the event the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, said: “Community has always been at the heart of everything the town council does, and we have supported and delivered many events and projects over the years which have contributed to the strength and spirit of our community.

"As we look forward to the next 50 years, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and adapt, ensuring that our wonderful town thrives for generations to come.”