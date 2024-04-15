Warwick Visitor Information Centre partners up with collection of local artists for new hub
The Warwick Visitor Information Centre has partnered up with collection of local artists for new hub.
The team at the centre is working with 23 local artists and currently there is a range of art on display including pottery, jewellery, paintings, slate tiles and many other ranges to see.
There is also local honey for sale.
On April 23, the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques will officially open ‘The Artists’ Hub’ inside the centre at 6pm.
The artists will be on site during the event to chat to the public about their work and all items on display are for sale.
Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre, said: “Everybody is welcome to celebrate the success of our local artists.
"We look forward to welcoming you to the Visitor Centre, it is fully accessible and there is always lots going on, whether you are local or a visitor to the town our knowledgeable team can provide you with information.
"We have a great 'What's On' section on the Visit Warwick website where you can plan ahead.
"Not only do we sell work by local artists we also sell Warwick souvenirs and gifts' and several books written by local authors.”
If you are local artist and would like to display your work at the centre, contact Paula Fletcher at: [email protected] or call 01926 492212.
However, the centre team said space is currently limited.
The Visitor Information Centre is now open seven days a week. For more information go to: https://www.visitwarwick.co.uk/