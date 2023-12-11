Warwick wedding venue hosts its final marriage ceremony after five decades

Records show that Pageant House has been in use by Warwickshire’s Registration Service since 1974, with the ceremony room seeing thousands of weddings over the last five decades.

A wedding venue in Warwick hosted its final marriage ceremony at the site after joining together couples for 50 years.

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service held its final ceremony at Pageant House in Jury Street in November – marking the end of an era.

Alexander and Hannah at their marriage ceremony in Pageant House as shows in left photo and bottom right. Top right shows Pageant House in Jury Street in Warwick. Photos supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Leamington based couple Hannah and Alexander were the final couple to be married at the venue on November 21, with the ceremony overseen by the longest-serving registrar Sue Lloyd, who joined the service in 1984.

Records show that Pageant House has been in use by Warwickshire’s Registration Service since 1974, with the ceremony room seeing thousands of weddings over the last five decades.

The building takes its name from the Warwick Pageant of 1906, as the then mayor of Warwick loaned the house to the organisers of the pageant.

Earlier this year the Registration Service licenced and launched newly refurbished ceremony rooms at St John’s House in Warwick – the former home of the Fusiliers Museum.

Last December, the Fusiliers Museum was officially opened at its new home in Pageant House.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: "The very happy occasion of Hannah and Alexander’s marriage does mark the end of an era as the final wedding to be held at Pageant House after nearly half a century as a ceremony room in Warwick.

“I’m pleased that we have now licensed St John’s House as a ceremony venue, it is a building that is steeped in history and is just one of the many venues available across Warwickshire.

"Our Registration Services team continue to deliver unforgettable ceremony experiences that will be cherished for a lifetime, I hope that Hannah and Alexander treasure the memories of their special day, which have been made that extra bit more memorable as the final ceremony at Pageant House and wish them every happiness for their married life together.”