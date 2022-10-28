Forever Living will be hosting a Christmas market on Saturday November 26 at its base at Longbridge Manor.

The market will include stalls, food and drink and children’s activities such as craft making and face painting.

Longbridge Manor in Warwick where Forever Living is based. Photo by Forever Living

There will also be Christmas carols.

As well as encouraging residents to come along, Forever Living is also inviting businesses to apply for a free stall at the event.

Bob Parker Forever UK’s managing director said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone and especially small businesses.

"We want to show our support by offering free stall space in our beautiful grounds.

"It’s a perfect opportunity for us to come together and share in the spirit of Christmas as we continue to rebuild our sense of community after a difficult few years.”

The event will take place from 2pm to 7pm.