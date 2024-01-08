Warwick West Bromwich Albion supporters to welcome former Premier League star to next event

Zoltan Gera will be flying in from his home country Hungary specially for the next meeting of the Warwick Baggies taking place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday February 1.

Zoltan Gera. Picture supplied.

Former Premier League star Zoltan Gera will meet West Bromwich Albion fans from in and around Warwick and Leamington next month.

Zoltan played made more than 150 appearances as a midfielder for West Brom during two spells at the club – scoring 25 goals - as well as Fulham at the highest level of English football and was also the captain of the Hungarian national team.

The doors will open at 6.20pm.

Entrance is free for members of the WBA Supporters’ Club or £5 on the door.