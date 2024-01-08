Warwick West Bromwich Albion supporters to welcome former Premier League star to next event
Former Premier League star Zoltan Gera will meet West Bromwich Albion fans from in and around Warwick and Leamington next month.
Zoltan played made more than 150 appearances as a midfielder for West Brom during two spells at the club – scoring 25 goals - as well as Fulham at the highest level of English football and was also the captain of the Hungarian national team.
He is flying in from Budapest specially for the next meeting of the Warwick Baggies at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday February 1.
The doors will open at 6.20pm.
Entrance is free for members of the WBA Supporters’ Club or £5 on the door.
For more information about the Warwick Baggies visit www.warwickbaggies.co.uk