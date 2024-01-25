Warwick woman who lost an incredible five stone in seven months has started her own slimming group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwick woman who lost an incredible five stone in seven months has now set up her own slimming group in Leamington.

Paula Lytwyniw said she has struggled to keep her body weight down for most of her life before she joined a local Slimming World group run by the company’s Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area manager Jess Fitzgerald recently.

Paula Lytwyniw lost five stone in seven weeks with Slimming World and has now set up her own group. Picture supplied.

She had nearly given up on dieting and exercise until she saw a post from a friend of Facebook who had lost two stone at on of Jess’s groups.

Paula said: “I’m still getting used to my new look.

"If I catch myself in a shop window, I think, ‘Is that me?’”

"It’s so nice being able to go into a shop and find clothes that fit me rather than walking past shops because I know they wouldn’t have anything for me.

"I find that I now have so much more energy.

"A couple of times a week I look after my young grandchildren.

"In the past, after spending the day with them, I would be exhausted and end up sitting in front of the TV and falling asleep.

"Now when I wave goodbye at the end of the day, I think, ‘right what can I do now?’, gardening, home DIY, or even going out for a long walk with my dogs.”

Paula will be holding Slimming World sessions at St Mark’s Church Hall in Rugby Road on Fridays from February 2 from 5.30pm.