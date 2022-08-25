Warwick Words Festival teams up with history publisher for author events

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warwick Words Festival has teamed up with The History Press for author events. Photo shows Daniel Smith and Simon Danczuk, Jane Dismore and Rachel Trethewey. Photos supplied by Warwick Words

Warwick Words History Festival has teamed up with the The History Press, the UK's largest history publisher.

Dedicated to keeping local and specialist history alive, The History Press focuses on interesting places, important events and intriguing people, and reveals little-known stories.

Four History Press authors will be joining the Warwick Words Festival on Wednesday, October 5.

Rachel Trethewey will be talking about her book ‘The Churchill Girls: The Story of Winston’s Daughters’ which draws on unpublished family letters from the Churchill archives.

Jane Dismore will be discussing the story of love and scandal in her new book ‘Tangled Souls: Love and Scandal Among the Victorian Aristocracy’.

Daniel Smith and Simon Danczuk will be sharing the story of ‘Scandal at Dolphin Square’, with its an ever-evolving cast of larger-than-life characters who witnessed and played pivotal roles in some of the most scandalous episodes of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

Festival executive director Helen Meeke said: ‘As well as touching on people's interests and passions The History Press content informs us about people's families, neighbourhoods, communities and the sense of belonging.”

This year’s Warwick Words History Festival runs from October 3 to 9 at various venues in the town.

Tickets for all events are now on sale either online at: www.warwickwords.co.uk or by calling the Box Office 01926 33 44 18, or in person at Leamington and Warwick Visitor Information Centres.

Tickets can be purchased at the event subject to availability.