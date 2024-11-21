Warwick Youth Council members visit Parliament as part of London trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Warwick Youth Council recently visited Parliament as part of London trip.

Organised by Warwick Town Council and Matt Western’s office on behalf of the youth council, 13 pupils from Myton School, Aylesford School, Warwick School, King’s High and Evergreen School went on a trip to Parliament and other areas in London on November 13.

A spokesperson from Warwick Youth Council said: “We were able to have a really informative question and answer session with our local MP, Matt Western who provided us with an insight into how to get into local and national politics.

Members of the Warwick Youth Council with Matt Western MP for Leamington and Warwick in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament. Photo supplied

“Whilst we were in the Houses of Parliament, we had a guided tour around the building and went inside the prestigious House of Lords chamber.

“Once we left Parliament, we walked up Whitehall to Trafalgar Square and on the way, there remembered the fallen soldiers as we passed by the Cenotaph.

“We then had a scavenger hunt of past and present world leaders around the National Portrait Gallery which brought out everyone’s competitive side.

“Once that was completed, we had lunch then set off on foot up the mall to take in the beautiful sights of Buckingham Palace.

Members of Warwick Youth Council in Trafalgar Square by Nelson’s Column. Photo supplied

“The purpose of WYC is to provide the youth (12 to 18 years old) with a voice in Warwick and the ability to work with senior members of the town council.

“We have a great group of people and it really brings us together as a community.

“If you are in the age range and live in Warwick or go to school in the area and interested in joining us, then please contact: [email protected] or 01926 411694 for further information.”