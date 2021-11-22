Warwick's 89-year-old rollerskating hero on his final laps - but he needs your help to reach his £50k target

An 89-year man from Warwick who inadvertently shot to fame by rollerskating around his home and around the town to raise funds for charity is set to complete his challenge.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford MBE, John Wilcock initially aimed to raise £500 for food charity FareShare by skating 90 laps of the courtyard outside his flat before his 90th birthday.

John also took to the streets and parks in Warwick when he wanted a change of scenery - and many people soon spotted him and became aware of his challenge.

John Wilcock on his skates in St Nicholas Park in Warwick

After raising thousands of pounds in the first few weeks of his challenge, John then decided to try to raise £50,000 for the charity.

If he hits his target this would enable FareShare to deliver enough food to help create 200,000 meals for families facing hunger this winter.

John is now in the final laps of his challenge, which he is due to complete on Wednesday, December 1.

The 89-year-old's fundraising total currently stands at just over £38,000 and he is hoping more people will help him reach his target.

John Wilcock with his skates

John said: “Without my friends (mostly unknown to me at the start), the challenge would have remained unremarkable.

"Instead, it has been such an outstanding success, I am pleased for myself, I am pleased for FareShare, I am pleased for my supporters and I am pleased that together we have been able to help ease the pressure on some families and children facing hard times.”

In September John was also awarded joint Fundraiser of the Year at FareShare’s Volunteer Awards.

Alyson Walsh, FareShare’s commercial director said: “John’s grit and determination are truly inspirational.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for his incredible efforts, and the money he’s raised will get food onto the plates of families across the country. Thank you, John.”

To donate to John's fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-wilcock2