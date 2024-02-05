Warwick's annual Pancake Day races set to return to the town - here's when it's happening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick's annual Pancake Day races are set to return to the town this month.

On Tuesday February 20, Warwick Rotary Club vice president Dick Dixon will set off school children in the annual pancake races organised by the club.

The ;Pancake Race' in Warwick town centre in 2023. Photo shows the adults' races. Photo by Mike Baker

The races will be taking place a week later than Shrove Tuesday, due to the local schools’ half term.

Children from eight local primary schools will keep a tradition alive by racing in Warwick’s Market Square.

Adults are also invited to join in with businesses invited to sign up.

The adults’ race will take place at 1pm and prizes will be given to the winning team.

A team of four can enter for £10.

The children’s races start at 1.30pm and will be cheered on by parents, classmates and spectators.

This year’s event is once again supported by Tesco, which has provided the prizes; The Globe, by supplying hot pancakes and other pubs and coffee shops will have warm drinks.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team.

Organiser Jackie Crampton said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive and we are hoping for some fine spring weather on the day.

"Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshall the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”

If anyone would like to join the Pancake Day raced they should contact the club at: [email protected]