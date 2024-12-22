Warwick's final market of 2024 set to host 50 traders

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 18:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Warwick’s final market of the year is set to take place tomorrow (Monday December 23) after being postponed at the weekend.

On Friday (December 20), market operator CJ's Events Warwickshire announced that it would be cancelling and postponing markets across the weekend due to the forecast for high winds across the region.

Read More
In Pictures: Grade II-listed 'chocolate box' cottage in south Warwickshire villa...

Rugby’s weekly market was cancelled along with the Leamington Christmas market but the operators were able to move Warwick Market to Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Warwick's final market of the year is set to take place on Monday December 23 after being postponed at the weekend. Photo by CJ's Events WarwickshireWarwick's final market of the year is set to take place on Monday December 23 after being postponed at the weekend. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire
Warwick's final market of the year is set to take place on Monday December 23 after being postponed at the weekend. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “ Due to gusty winds on Saturday, Warwick Market will now take place on Monday, December 23.

“We’ve got a fantastic line-up of traders ready to welcome you.

“Please come and support our amazing traders.

“Let’s make this a wonderful day for everyone, see you there.”

The market is due to host around 50 traders selling items such as fruit and vegetables, pies, meats, baked goods, jewellery and gifts.

For a full list of the traders click here

Related topics:WarwickshireRugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice