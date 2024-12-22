Warwick's final market of 2024 set to host 50 traders
On Friday (December 20), market operator CJ's Events Warwickshire announced that it would be cancelling and postponing markets across the weekend due to the forecast for high winds across the region.
Rugby’s weekly market was cancelled along with the Leamington Christmas market but the operators were able to move Warwick Market to Monday.
A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “ Due to gusty winds on Saturday, Warwick Market will now take place on Monday, December 23.
“We’ve got a fantastic line-up of traders ready to welcome you.
“Please come and support our amazing traders.
“Let’s make this a wonderful day for everyone, see you there.”
The market is due to host around 50 traders selling items such as fruit and vegetables, pies, meats, baked goods, jewellery and gifts.
