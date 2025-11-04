Warwick’s first town centre Halloween celebrations hailed a 'spooktacular' success

Warwick Town Council has hailed its first series of Halloween events a success. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Warwick’s first town centre Halloween celebrations have been hailed a 'spooktacular' success by the organisers.

During the October half term week, Warwick Town Council hosting a selection of Halloween-themed events in the town.

The events kicked off on Monday October 27 in the market square with the official Halloween launch, where there were free pumpkins, which had been donated by Caremark, music provided by PSL Distribution, and a surprise flash mob featuring The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, alongside local businesses.

Present Days were named as the winners of Warwick’s Halloween Window Display Competition. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The video of the flash mob has now reached more than 43,000 views across the council’s social media platforms.

‍On Wednesday October 29, the town council partnered with Priory Pools Community Centre to host a ‘Halloween Fun Day’ at The Court House.

It was attended by more than 700 people, who were able to join in with activities, crafts, and entertainment.

On the Friday, which was Halloween, the council and CJ's Events Warwickshire hosted the ‘Trick or Treat Twilight Market’ in the market square.

The Halloween Market which was held in Warwick's market square. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The council said the event attracted thousands of visitors to the town centre, where there were performances from Plum Jerkum Border Morris, a Comhaltas Band, and street entertainment including: fire breathers, Halloween stilt walkers, and LED robots.

Throughout the week, more than 300 families also took part in the council’s ‘Ghost Trail’ around the town centre, which was sponsored by Little Kickers

Warwick Town Council also ran a ‘Shop Window Display Competition’, which saw several businesses in the town get into the spooky spirit by decorating their windows. A public vote, which gained more than 600 votes, saw Present Days named as the winner.

Kelly Scott, Warwick’s town centre manager, said: “We are thrilled by the incredible response to Warwick’s first Halloween celebrations.

"The enthusiasm from our community, businesses, and visitors has been truly inspiring.

"It has been wonderful to see Warwick come alive with creativity and festive spirit, and we look forward to building on this success for 2026.

“We have had great feedback, seen an increase in footfall and businesses report an increase in sales.

“It has also raised awareness of Warwick’s unique offer as a welcoming, family-friendly destination, packed with independent businesses and rich with history.

“It’s proven how collective effort and local pride can bring our town centre to life and create a destination for everyone to visit.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved: our traders, volunteers, sponsors, and visitors who helped make this first Halloween celebration such a memorable success.”

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council added: "We would like to sincerely thank to everyone who participated, supported, and contributed to making our first-ever Halloween events such a tremendous success.

"The celebrations have brought a noticeable increase in footfall and sales across the town centre, supporting our local economy.

“Thank you to Ellen Manning for support with promotion and to Alex James Harvey and McDonald's Warwick for your professional photography and capturing these special moments.

“Thank you to the Market Hall Museum for hosting the entertainers and staying open late on the Friday.

“As this was Warwick’s first year celebrating Halloween, we welcome feedback and suggestions to help us make Halloween 2026 even more successful.

"If you are passionate about community events and would like to become involved, please get in touch.”