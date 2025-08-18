Warwick's former Lloyds Bank site put up for sale

The former Lloyds Bank site in Warwick has been put on the market.

The site, which is also a former pub, has been listed for £750,000 with property agents Godfrey Payton.

Describing the property, Godfrey Payton said: “A Period three storey, plus basement building which probably dates from around 1820 and is predominantly of brick and rendered construction beneath a part pitched and part flat roof.

The former Lloyds Bank site in Swan Street in Warwick. Photo by Godfrey Payton

"Formerly The Red Lion which closed in the late 1980s. Since then it has been occupied by Lloyds Bank.

"There is a side shared pedestrian access leading to the rear. The building incorporates a self-contained retail unit. This has been sub-let in the past.”

The bank closure

It was announced in June 2024 that Lloyds would be closing another 45 branches across the UK.

The branch in Swan Street in Warwick was one of these – along with the branch in The Square in Kenilworth.

On its website Lloyds said the decision to close these sites was due to customers using mobile and internet banking more – meaning branches were being used less.

Warwick's branch officially shut up shop on July 15 this year.

Initially the closure was due to happen in June, but this was delayed while work took place to open a new banking hub in the former Holland and Barrett unit on High Street.

Lloyds is just one of many banks that have closed branches in Warwick – with the town having also lost Natwest, HSBC, Barclays and TSB over the last few years.

To view the listing go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165715115#