Warwick's historic Court House hosting wedding fayre this weekend
The event will be taking place at the venue in Jury Street on Sunday (September 14) from 12noon to 2pm.
It will offers couples the opportunity to explore ideas for their wedding and meet several local suppliers providing all types of wedding services such as hair, makeup, photography, stationary, live music and cakes.
The Court House, which is also Warwick’s town hall, has two areas that can be used for weddings – the chambers and the ballroom.
This year, the Grade I listed Court House is also marking 300 years of events, occasions and weddings in the heart of Warwick town centre.
A spokesperson from the Court House team said: “We are so excited to host this Wedding Fayre here at the Court House.
"Our building is steeped in history and provides such a beautiful backdrop for weddings.
"It’s always wonderful to watch memories being created within these walls, whether it’s a small, intimate wedding breakfast or a larger celebrations.”
The following suppliers are due to attend the fayre:
- Louso Bespoke – Wedding & Events
- Guapa Bar – Mobile Bar Service
- Lisa Harrison Music
- Hair by Rosie
- Weddings by Daniel (Photography)
- The Ring Lab
- Debbie Lynne Violinist
- Paula Jade Wedding Singer
- Kerrie Palmer Photography
- Helen Shearn – Celebrant
- Unique Deesigns by Dee Butcher
- Maria Perkins – Cake Designer
Entry to the wedding fayre is free
For more information about the event or weddings and events at the Court House, email: [email protected], call 01926 830 808 or go to: https://www.thecourthousewarwick.co.uk/