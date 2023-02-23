Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17 saw teams from developer Crest Nicholson visit hospices and care homes, to show appreciation for the support they provide to people in the community.

Vanessa MacNee, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “Our sales teams really enjoyed visiting the care homes and hospices to spread love and joy on ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ this year.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget some of the people in the care homes and the hospices who add real value to our communities, caring for our elderly and vulnerable, so we thought it very important to go and spend some time with them, bring them some goodies to enjoy and make them smile. It’s the little things that really go a long way.”