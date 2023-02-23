Register
Warwick's hospice team get donations on 'Random Act of Kindness Day'

Staff visited care homes and hospices across the midlands.

By Kirstie Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:35pm

Warwick’s Myton Hospice has received care packages to mark ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’.

Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17 saw teams from developer Crest Nicholson visit hospices and care homes, to show appreciation for the support they provide to people in the community.

Staff from Crest Nicholson Midlands with a members of the team at the Myton Hospice in Warwick. Photo supplied

Myton Hospice staff were presented with care packages and cakes.

Vanessa MacNee, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “Our sales teams really enjoyed visiting the care homes and hospices to spread love and joy on ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ this year.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget some of the people in the care homes and the hospices who add real value to our communities, caring for our elderly and vulnerable, so we thought it very important to go and spend some time with them, bring them some goodies to enjoy and make them smile. It’s the little things that really go a long way.”