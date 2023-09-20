Warwick's iconic Court House set for busy weekend of events - here's what's happening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick's iconic Court House is set for busy weekend of events.

The venue in Jury Street, will be holding events across three days this week.

Photo by Warwick Town Council

On Friday (September 22), there will be a MacMillan Coffee Morning – with many homemade cakes for sale. It will run from 11am to 3pm.

On Saturday (September 23), the Warwick Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House will be hosting a ‘Love Local Craft Fairs’ from 10am to 4pm.

The fair are designed to encourage residents and visitors to the town to support local traders. There will be several local exhibitors displaying their work.

The fair has been organised by Warwick Visitor Information Centre supervisor Alice Preston.

She said: "We had an overwhelming response to our advert when looking for local crafters which just shows the huge amount of artistic talent we have on our doorstep.

"Pop along and say hello to the knowledgeable team and pick up a few walking leaflets at the same time. Ask us all about local information as there is plenty to see and do".

Another ‘Love Local Craft Fair’ is due to take place on December 2.

If anyone would like more information or is interested in having a stall at a future fair, contact Alice Preston on 01926 492212 between 9.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday or email: [email protected]

From Sunday (September 24), the Cards for Good Causes charity Christmas card pop-up shop will also be opening.