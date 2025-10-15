Warwick's iconic Old Shire Hall hosting wedding showcase for couples looking to tie the knot

Old Shire Hall in Warwick is set to host a wedding showcase event next month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, ​Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is marking 30 years of ceremonies at licensed venues across the county.

To mark the anniversary the team is hosting the Warwickshire Wedding Showcase at Old Shire Hall in Northgate Street on Sunday November 23 from 11am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Shire Hall in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The event is free to attend and free parking is also available in Cape Road.

Cllr Mike Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: “Since 1995, thousands of couples have celebrated their special moments in some of the county’s most beautiful and unique venues.

“This event is an opportunity to showcase some of these venues to couples who are planning their special day – hopefully sharing some ideas and inspiration along with the expertise of our registration team who will be on hand to answer any questions.”

From castles to charming country houses, Warwickshire now boasts an extensive range of licensed venues for weddings, civil partnerships, vow renewals, and naming ceremonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Registration Service also offers an online directory, featuring a variety of venues – from theatres and museums to luxury hotels and private estates.

Following a relaxation in the law, couples can now choose to have their legal ceremony anywhere within the boundary of a licensed venue.

To book tickets to the wedding showcase, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/warwickshire-wedding-showcase-tickets-1764162319989

For more information about the Warwickshire Registration Service and the licensed venues across the county, go to: https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/ or call: 0300 555 0255.