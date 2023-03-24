Register
Warwick's Lord Leycester Hospital hosts MP to mark English Tourism Week

The MP for Warwick and Leamington was given a hard hat tour of one of Warwick’s most cherished medieval buildings, which is undergoing a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:33 GMT

The 700-year-old Lord Leycester, built by the Warwick Guilds and set up in the Elizabethan age as a charity for deserving soldiers, is set to re-open its doors this summer after a £4.8m major capital works project.

The project is funded in part by a £2m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

From left to right; Brother John Maughan, Matt Western, Dr Heidi Meyer Master at the Lord Leycester Hospital, and Darren Tosh. Photo supplied

To mark English Tourism Week (March 17 to 26), south Warwickshire’s tourism board, Shakespeare’s England, co-ordinated the visit by Matt Western MP.

The grant will be used to transform the Lord Leycester into a modern, authentic visitor attraction, featuring a permanent exhibition that showcases stories of the heritage buildings, and its residents past and present.

It will also include developing new historical interpretations throughout the buildings, gardens and online, plus a new gift shop, cafe, and ticket office.

Other work includes widening walkways and installing a lift.

Heidi said: “The Lord Leycester is one of the oldest and most important medieval sites in Europe.

"It is an undiscovered gem that with this major improvement project we want to put on the map as a must-see heritage site in Warwickshire.”

Matt added: “It was a real privilege to visit the Lord Leycester in Warwick and see the renovation works up close. There is real craftsmanship in the detail of what they’re doing.

“Heidi and the team are working tirelessly to transform this piece of history into an attraction that will showcase the fascinating history of the site and sit firmly on the tourism map in our region.

“I really look forward to returning in the summer to see the completed renovations.”

Darren Tosh, from Shakespeare’s England, said: “This year’s theme for English Tourism Week is focused on highlighting amazing attractions on our doorstep, and the Lord Leycester is just that.

“It is one of the UK’s best preserved medieval buildings that is steeped in history, and is a major jewel in the Warwick crown.

“Once it has fully re-opened I’ve no doubt that the new visitor offer will be a major addition to Warwick's tourism portfolio.”

The Lord Leycester will be hosting a free open day guided tour of the renovation works on April 1.

