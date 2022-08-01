Warwick's Myton Hospice gets much-needed cash boost thanks to outgoing Rotary Club president

The Myton Hospices, which has a site in Warwick, has received a much-needed funding boost thanks to the outgoing president at the Warwick Rotary Club.

Warwick Rotary Club Secretary Jackie Crampton recently presented the charity with a cheque for £1,000 on behalf of outgoing President Paul Jaspal raised from his Presidents charities for the year.

Chris Wilmott of Myton Hospices with Warwick Rotary Club Secretary Jackie Crampton. Photo supplied

So far this year, the club has given £4,052, consisting of a donation from the Lights of Love at Christmas, and a further £2,000 from a legacy left by former member Trevor Jones in memory of Trevor and Margaret Jones.

President Paul Jaspal made Myton one of his charities for his year and the club held bucket collections and raffles to raise funds to support their work.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Myton, acting partnerships manager Chris Willmott paid tribute to the efforts of everyone at Warwick Rotary Club for the fundraising they have done this year – and the ongoing support Myton receives from the organisation.

He said: “A huge thank you to outgoing President Paul Jaspal for choosing Myton to benefit from another fabulous year of fundraising.

“And a huge thank you to everyone associated with Warwick Rotary Club for their part in this wonderful support – from organising and running events, to donating money to the cause.

“We have to raise £9.1million each year to continue to provide our services, free of charge, to terminally ill patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“And we simply can’t do what we do without the amazing help of our communities and organisations like Warwick Rotary Club.

“We’ve never needed the support more, so thank you on behalf of everyone at The Myton Hospices, and, most importantly, on behalf of all our patients and their families whose lives your support makes such a difference to.”

Myton Hospices are still recovering from the affects on their services during the Covid-19 pandemic, which severely impacted the funds they were able to raise.