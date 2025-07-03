Warwick’s Playbox Theatre.

Warwick’s Playbox Theatre will return to Japan this month for an extended two-week residency with Model Language Studio (MLS) in Tokyo – marking a continued longstanding partnership.

Playbox first worked with MLS in 1994, during a big tri-continent project at Kenilworth Castle, between Playbox, MLS and the Santa Monica Playhouse.

The theatre company said this will be the first time it has returned to Tokyo in 18 years.

A company of 24 young actors and directors from the UK will bring their energy, storytelling and theatrical techniques to schools and language centres across Tokyo.

Artistic director Emily Quash and deputy executive director Juliet Vankay will be leading the residency with a focus on Playbox’s creative methodology of merging performance with education to “unlock confidence, communication, and imagination”.

“It’s a joy to return to Tokyo,” said Emily. “This partnership with MLS is an extraordinary opportunity for our company to share, learn, and grow through cultural dialogue.

"Playbox Theatre is about expression, energy and finding your voice – and this residency brings that to life in thrilling ways.”

Throughout the fortnight, the Playbox team will collaborate with students and teachers to build performances, run workshops, and developing interactive English-speaking environments.

Playbox said the residency is part of its wider international vision – bringing young people together across borders through art, language, and shared creative adventure.

A spokesperson from Playbox added: “This project is made possible through the support of Daiwa Anglo-Japanese Foundation and The Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation.

"We are immensely grateful to them for their support.”