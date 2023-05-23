Register
Warwick's popular food festival is returning to the town this weekend

There will be stalls set up in Market Place and in some of the surrounding streets.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:38 BST

The Warwick Food Festival is returning to the town once again this weekend.

This Sunday (May 28), the town will once again host the event, showcasing food from around the world.

Warwick Food Festival. Photo supplied by CJ's Events WarwickshireWarwick Food Festival. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire
Warwick Food Festival. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire
The annual event is a popular one, with thousands of people attending every year.

Stalls at the event, which will be set up in the market square and the surrounding streets, will feature street food, desserts, hot and cold food, alcohol and other items.

Many of the traders at the event are also from the local area.

The food festival will also feature live music and children’s entertainment.

This year, visitors can expect a mix of returning favourites and new editions to the stall line-up.

Some of the most popular vendors from previous years will be making a comeback, such as Mookie’s, famous for their authentic Indian street food and Café Cannoli, serving up traditional Sicilian Cannoli and Arancini.

Aaron Probert, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “Entry to the festival is absolutely free for everyone, and you will be able to indulge in a range of delectable dishes and indulgences.

“Whether you are a food enthusiast or simply want to experience a diverse range of flavours, you are sure to find something that will satisfy your taste buds.”

The festival will take place in Warwick town centre between 10am and 5pm.

For more information about the event or to see which traders are attending go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

