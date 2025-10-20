Warwick’s Repair Cafe hailed a success thanks to the community's support

Alan, one of the repair cafe volunteers, repairing a hand whisk for Edwina Rowe. The whisk was from 1969 and is now working again. Photo supplied

Warwick’s monthly Repair Cafe has been hailed a success by the organisers after the way the community has shown its support for the event.

It is held on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Court House in Jury Street – with the next one due to take place on October 25.

The organisers said since it launched in April, the Repair Café has “diverted a significant amount of waste from landfill” with volunteers using a range of skills to fix items for free, such as broken toasters, torn trousers, wobbly chairs and garden tools.

A spokesperson from the Repair Cafe said: “We’re thrilled by the way the community has embraced the Repair Café.

“People are not only bringing broken items – they’re staying for a chat, learning new skills, and becoming part of a movement that values reuse over waste.

“The café is staffed entirely by volunteers – from fixers and greeters to tea makers and admin helpers – and continues to welcome new members of all skill levels.

“Whether you can mend a zip, tune a bicycle, or just enjoy meeting neighbours over a cuppa, there’s a place for you at the next event.”

At one of the Repair Cafes, Alan, who is one of the volunteers, repaired a hand whisk for resident Edwina Rowe. The whisk dated back to 1969.

Edwina said she had an 'excellent service' and that 'they don't make modern items to last' in quite the same way.

The Repair Cafe will operate from January to November, with a month off in December.