Warwick's Steve Broughton of the Edgar Broughton Band - who was also known for his part in Mike Oldfield's 'Tubular Bells' - has died

Steve Broughton of the Edgar Broughton Band has died. Photo supplied by the Edgar Broughton Band

His fellow band members issued a statement saying the 72-year-old passed away last week after battling cancer for several months.

As well as playing drums in the Warwick-founded band, Steve was also known for his role in Mike Oldfield's 'Tubular Bells'.

The Edgar Broughton Band said: “It is with great sadness that we announce our brother and beloved friend, Steve Broughton, passed away at the age of 72 on May 29 after battling cancer for several months.

"During his prolific career, Steve was Roy Harper's go-to drummer, as well as the only other musician who played on the recording of Mike Oldfield's 'Tubular Bells'.

“Most recently, he and his daughter Sally formed their own anarchic band, SoulTax. He was also the inspiration for his youngest son, Sonny, in his career as a musician and producer.

"Steve passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Moni, and family by his side. RIP Steve.”

In initially the band was blues-based and also featured Edgar and Arthur Grant and then moved to more towards the emerging psychedelic movement and dropped the ‘blues’ from its name.

The band then moved to London in the 1960s.

They then went on to release singles such as ‘Evil’ / ‘Death of an Electric Citizen’, ‘Out Demons Out’, ‘Up Yours!’ and ‘Apache Drop Out’.