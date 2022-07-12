Warwick's summer beer, cider and music festival returning to the town this weekend

The Warwick Court Leet Beer, Cider and Music Festival is returning to Warwick this weekend. Photo supplied

This weekend sees the return of the Warwick Court Leet Beer, Cider and Music Festival.

After an enforced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Warwick Court Leet members say they are excited to be able to host this flagship event again this year.

Running over Friday (July 15) and Saturday (July 16) in the Pageant Gardens behind the Court House in Jury Street, the festival raises money for local charities and good causes.

All proceeds from the event are used to provide grants and donations.

This year there will be 48 ales and 15 ciders available. For the non-ale and cider drinkers there is also a prosecco bar.

Both days also have a full line up of musical acts.

Food will be on offer from the Fourpenny Shop Hotel and Restaurant and Gurdev’s Indian Street Food.

The festival opens its doors at 4.30pm on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at th Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street, at Torry’s Hardware or e-tickets can be purchased online at https://warwickbeerfestival.com/

Tickets cost £14 and also included a £5 drinks voucher, a commemorative glass and tasting notes.

The Court Leet also organises the winter beer festival, which takes place at The Lord Leycester Hospital as well as the Warwick classic car show.