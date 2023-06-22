Register
Warwick’s Visitor Information Centre hosting author event this weekend - here's what's happening

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Warwick’s Visitor Information Centre will be hosting another author event this weekend.

Tim Clark will be joining the team at Warwick Visitor Information Centre on Saturday (June 24) from 10am to 2pm.

Author Tim Clark will be signing copies of his book at the Visitor Information Centre. Photos suppliedAuthor Tim Clark will be signing copies of his book at the Visitor Information Centre. Photos supplied
Tim is the author of Faire and Goodly Built – an incomplete history of St Mary's Warwick. He will be on hand to chat, answer questions and sign copies of his book.

The book is about the story of the collegiate church of St Mary’s until its rebuilding after the Great fire of 1694. The book also features 77 illustrations, most in colour.

Liz Healey, Visitor Information Centre manager, said: “This is a brilliant book written by a local author and historian and is well worth a read.

“If you are unable to make it on Saturday copies are available to purchase on the Visit Warwick: https://www.visitwarwickshop.co.uk/ or in store.